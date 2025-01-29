EC demands proof from Kejriwal to substantiate Yamuna poisoning claims

Our correspondent

New Delhi: The Election Commission has demanded evidence from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal regarding his claims that Haryana is contaminating the Yamuna River. The Commission warned him about legal consequences, including potential three-year imprisonment, for statements that could harm national unity and public peace.

The EC has set an 8 pm Wednesday deadline for Kejriwal to provide specifics about the alleged chemicals used in the river that he claimed could have caused mass casualties. The Commission also asked for details about his statement that Delhi Jal Board engineers detected and prevented the situation.

The action follows complaints filed by both BJP and Congress against Kejriwal’s statements about the Yamuna River poisoning.

“...as regards the allegations of poisoning, it is expected that there must be a factual foundation to the allegations, especially when the veracity of the statements made by you is contested, you must be able to back your statements on a factual basis,” EC told the AAP leader.

The matter, EC pointed out, is being examined in the light of provisions of the model code and relevant provisions of law.

“Therefore, you are called upon to furnish your response on the complaints, especially on the factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support thereof by 20.00 hours on January 29, 2025, so as to enable the commission to examine the matter and take action as appropriate,” the poll body told the former Delhi chief minister.

It said the electors tend to believe whatever is being said in public by their leaders and in that sense the statements, if not true, affect the campaign discourse, thereby vitiating the purity of elections and eroding the trust of the voters, the poll panel told the AAP convenor. Assembly elections are due in Delhi on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

The EC noted that the allegations raised regarding poisoning of Yamuna River with an intention to kill the residents of Delhi and the fact that the same was timely detected by the engineers of Delhi Jal Board before it could reach the waters of Yamuna in Delhi and equating the act of poisoning by a neighbouring government with nuclear and biological war were extremely serious in nature.

“If true, this also has serious ramifications of creating enmity between regional groups, residents of the neighbouring states, threat of law-and-order situation due to actual or perceived shortage or non-availability of water...” the letter said.

The commission said it also perused the report of Delhi Jal Board which does not mention about any poisoning of Yamuna waters.

“Consequently, there is no mention in the report that engineers of Delhi Jal Board stopped the poisoned waters at Delhi border itself, before it could poison Yamuna,” the EC noted.

The commission also referred to a joint letter from the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab alleging deliberate act of “water terrorism” by this sudden and sharp increase in the ammonia content in the water being released by Haryana into Yamuna, which is alleged to have rendered the water untreatable.

The commission has asked for a report from the Haryana government as well.

“The issue of increased ammonia levels is being dealt separately after considering the inputs received from the Haryana government,” the EC said.