EC calls Rahul Gandhi’s Maharashtra polls allegations 'completely absurd', slams misinformation
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a sharp rebuttal to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on Maharashtra election results and called his allegations “unsubstantiated.” The poll body further said they are an “affront to the rule of law”, and a reply to Gandhi's allegations remains publicly accessible on the ECI’s website.
More details awaited
Next Story