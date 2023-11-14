EC asks parties for details of donations received through electoral bonds

New Delhi: The Election Commission has asked “all such parties” which have ever got any donation through electoral bonds to furnish by November 15 the details of such contributions received by them since the inception of the scheme.



The move by the EC comes after the Supreme Court on November 2 directed the poll panel to produce before it in sealed cover the “up to date” data of funds received by political parties through electoral bonds till September 30, 2023.

In a letter to heads of all political parties on November 3, the EC has also asked them to share detailed particulars of the donors against each bond, the amount of each such bond and the full particulars of the credit received against each bond in a sealed cover.

The EC’s letter said particulars should be sent in double sealed cover -- one duly sealed envelope containing the particulars and second duly sealed envelope containing the first envelope -- to its secretary of the election expenditure division.

The EC said the sealed covers should reach it latest by November 15 evening. It also said the envelops should be clearly marked as “confidential-electoral bonds”.

While passing its order on November 2, the apex court had said, “This exercise shall be carried out on or before November 19, 2023. Data in a sealed packet shall be handed over to the Registrar (Judicial) of this court.”

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud referred to the April 12, 2019 interim direction passed by the apex court directing political parties to furnish the details of funds received by them through electoral bonds to the poll panel in a sealed cover.