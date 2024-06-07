EC: 65.79% turnout recorded in LS polls, excludes postal ballots

New Delhi: The Election Commission announced on Thursday that the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections recorded a voter turnout of 65.79 per cent, though this figure may change as it does not yet include postal ballots.



In comparison, the voter turnout in the 2019 parliamentary elections was 67.40 per cent.

In 2019, India had 91.20 crore eligible voters, with 61.5 crore casting their votes. By 2024, the electorate had grown to 96.88 crore.

At a recent press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that 64.2 crore voters participated in the 2024 elections. “Overall, 65.79 per cent voter turnout was recorded in general elections, 2024, at the polling stations,” the Election Commission said in a statement. This turnout refers to votes cast via electronic voting machines.

The Election Commission added that detailed statistical reports, including the number of postal votes and total voter turnout, will be released after finalising details from states and Union Territories as per standard practice.