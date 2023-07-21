Earthquake tremors felt in Jaipur

Three quakes in a span of around half an hour jolted Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, waking people up and some running out of their homes.

According to the police, there was no information of any loss of life.

The first earthquake of 4.4 magnitude was recorded at 4:09 am, the of 3.1 magnitude at 4:22 am and the third of 3.4 magnitude at 4:25 am.

According to the National Center for Seismology, "Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at 4:25 am at a depth of 10 km in Jaipur."

People took to social media to enquire about the earthquake while many shared pictures of people gathering outside their houses.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said strong tremors were felt in Jaipur. "I hope you are all safe!" she tweeted.