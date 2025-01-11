Earth records hottest year ever in 2024 and jump was so big it breached 1.5°C threshold

Washington: In a stark reminder of accelerating climate change, 2024 has claimed the title of Earth’s hottest year on record, temporarily surpassing a crucial warming threshold that scientists and policymakers have long sought to avoid, according to multiple international weather monitoring agencies.

The European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Service, the UK’s Meteorology Office, and Japan’s weather agency reported that global temperatures exceeded the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit established by the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The European team recorded a 1.6°C increase, while Japanese and British agencies measured 1.57°C and 1.53°C respectively, compared to pre-industrial levels.

The unprecedented heat marked an extraordinary leap from the previous record set in 2023, with temperatures climbing by an eighth of a degree Celsius—a jump that scientists describe as unusually large. Historically, global temperature records were broken by mere hundredths of a degree.

“This is a warning light going off on the Earth’s dashboard that immediate attention is needed,” said Marshall Shepherd, meteorology professor at the University of Georgia. He pointed to recent extreme weather events, including Hurricane Helene, Spanish floods, and California wildfires, as symptoms of this “unfortunate climate gear shift.”

The primary driver behind these record temperatures remains the accumulation of greenhouse gases from fossil fuel combustion, experts emphasize. While the natural El Niño phenomenon in the central Pacific contributed marginally to the warming, its impact was relatively small. Interestingly, a 2022 undersea volcanic eruption actually provided some cooling effect by releasing reflecting particles into the atmosphere.

The financial toll of climate-related disasters reached $140 billion in 2024, marking the third-highest losses on record, with North America bearing the brunt of the impact, according to insurance firm Munich Re.

While 2024’s breach of the 1.5°C threshold represents a significant milestone, scientists stress that the Paris Agreement’s target refers to long-term warming, defined as a 20-year average. Current long-term warming stands at 1.3°C above pre-industrial levels. Nevertheless, the symbolic crossing of this threshold, even temporarily, has raised serious concerns among experts.

“The 1.5 degree C threshold isn’t just a number—it’s a red flag,” explained Victor Gensini, climate scientist at Northern Illinois University. A landmark 2018 United Nations study highlighted that maintaining temperatures below this threshold could prevent the extinction of coral reefs, limit Antarctic ice sheet loss, and avert significant human suffering.

Looking ahead to 2025, European and British calculations suggest a slight cooling trend due to the expected shift from El Niño to La Niña conditions, potentially making it the third-warmest year on record. However, the first six days of January 2025 have already set new temperature records, despite severe cold snaps in the eastern United States. The impact extends beyond atmospheric temperatures. Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus, noted that while acceleration in atmospheric warming remains debatable, ocean heat content appears to be rising at an increasing rate. “We are facing a very new climate and new challenges that our society is not prepared for,” he warned. Jennifer Francis from the Woodwell Climate Research Centre compared the situation to constant police sirens in New York City, suggesting that the public might be becoming desensitised to the urgency of climate warnings. “In the case of the climate, though, the alarms are getting louder, and the emergencies are now way beyond just temperature,” she emphasised. The year also saw several extreme weather records, including July 10, 2024, which was recorded as the hottest day in human history, with global average temperatures reaching 17.16°C (62.89°F).

University of Arizona water scientist Kathy Jacobs highlighted the cascading effects of these temperature increases, noting their impact on property damage, human health, and vital ecosystems. Meanwhile, University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann drew a sombre parallel, likening the current situation to watching “the end of a dystopian sci-fi film.”agencies