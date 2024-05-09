EAM meets UK NSA Tim Barrow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed various bilateral, regional and global issues with visiting British National Security Advisor Tim Barrow.

Barrow is currently on a visit to India.

"Good to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow today in Delhi. Discussed a range of regional and global issues of importance. Also reviewed the progress in our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said on X.

It is understood that Jaishankar and Barrow delved into the overall situation in West Asia.