EAM Jaishankar to pay 2-day visit to Mauritius

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Mauritius beginning Tuesday with an aim to explore ways to expand bilateral ties.



Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, announcing the visit.

"The visit marks one of the first bilateral engagements undertaken by the external affairs minister following his re-appointment and follows the recent visit of Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet and council of ministers," the MEA said.

Jaishankar had previously visited Mauritius in February, 2021.

"The visit underscores the importance of the India-Mauritius relationship, and is a reflection of India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy', Vision SAGAR, and commitment to the Global South," the ministry MEA said in a statement.

"It also reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen further the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship and deepen close people-to-people ties," it said.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also engage with other prominent Mauritian leaders, it added.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively take stock of various facets of the bilateral relationship," the MEA said.