EAM Jaishankar rules out third-party intervention in border dispute with China

New Delhi/Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has firmly rejected the possibility of third-party involvement in resolving India’s border dispute with China. Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, where he attended a Quad foreign ministerial meeting, Jaishankar said that the issue is bilateral and should be addressed directly between the two nations.



“We are not looking to other countries to sort out what is really an issue between India and China,” Jaishankar stated, acknowledging that while other countries may have interest in the matter due to its global implications, the resolution must come from India and China themselves.

The minister candidly admitted that India’s relationship with China is currently strained, referring to recent meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. These discussions, held in Laos and Kazakhstan, focused on the need for strong guidance to complete the disengagement process following the 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s stance that normalising ties with China hinges on achieving peace in the border areas. The ongoing border row, now in its fifth year, has significantly impacted bilateral relations, particularly since the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

Despite 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks, a full resolution remains elusive. India continues to press for disengagement in the Depsang and Demchok areas. While the last round of high-level military talks in February didn’t yield a breakthrough, both sides agreed to maintain peace on the ground and continue communications.