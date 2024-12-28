EAM Jaishankar reviews advancement of US-India partnership with Blinken, Sullivan

New Delhi/Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on an official visit to the United States, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss the advancement of the US-India strategic partnership.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at meeting Blinken, noting that they reviewed the progress of the India-US relationship over the past four years. “Agreed that our cooperation has strengthened in many domains, just as our comfort levels have grown correspondingly,” Jaishankar stated, exuding confidence that the relationship would continue to serve both nations’ mutual interests and global good.

Jaishankar also met with Sullivan at the White House for a wide-ranging discussion on the evolving India-US strategic partnership. The leaders exchanged views on both regional and global developments, emphasising the strong ties between the two nations.

As part of his visit, Jaishankar engaged with India’s Consul Generals across major US cities, including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston, and Atlanta. He discussed opportunities to further deepen the US-India partnership, focusing on areas such as technology, trade, and investments. “Also shared views on better serving the Indian community in the USA,” Jaishankar remarked.

Jaishankar’s visit, which runs from December 24 to December 29, includes meetings with senior officials of the outgoing Biden administration and potential introductory sessions with the leadership of the incoming Trump administration.