EAM Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka PM, hails bond between two nations

Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo and reaffirmed India's commitment to support the island nation's rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. He said the newly proposed USD 450 million assistance package to support Sri Lanka's reconstruction, is a reflection of the deep bond between the two countries. "Good to meet Prime Minister @Dr_HariniA of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Assured India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka's rebuilding post Cyclone Ditwah. The reconstruction package offered by India is a reflection of the deep bonding between our two nations," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Sri Lankan President Anura Disanayake in Colombo and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes and message of solidarity in the wake of the cyclone. Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to call on President Anura Disanayake in Colombo today" and discussed India's ongoing assistance to Sri Lanka following the natural disaster. He said India had acted swiftly as a first responder under Operation Sagar Bandhu and would now scale up its support for long-term recovery. "Building on our First Responder activity under #OperationSagarBandhu, India will commit to a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka," Jaishankar said. Outlining the areas covered under the proposed assistance, Jaishankar said the package would support rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity, along with the construction of houses that were fully destroyed or partially damaged by the cyclone. He said the reconstruction plan would also focus on the health and education sectors, especially facilities damaged during the cyclone.

EAM also jointly inaugurated , a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province, one of the areas severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah with President Anura Disanayake. The 110 tonnes bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu. Reaffirming India's commitment, he added, "India stands firmly with Sri Lanka, building on our civilisational ties." Earlier, during his address alongside Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, Jaishankar highlighted the scale of India's immediate relief response. He said Operation Sagar Bandhu delivered around 1,100 tonnes of relief material, and about 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were also provided. Highlighting New Delhi's continued engagement, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Modi has directed Indian officials to work closely with the Sri Lankan government to identify rebuilding priorities. "Recognising the urgency of rebuilding, PM Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priority in that regard," Jaishankar said. Detailing the financial structure of the assistance, he stated, "The assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million. It will include USD 350 million in a Concessional line of credit and USD 100 million in grants." He added that the USD 450 million package is being finalised in close consultation with the Sri Lankan government to ensure the funds are directed towards the most critical infrastructure and recovery needs.