EAM Jaishankar meets French counterpart Barrot in Paris

Paris: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot here and the leaders discussed wide-ranging cooperation between both countries with a focus on AI, innovation and also on regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to France. He will co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Macron, and address business leaders.

"A pleasure meeting FM @jnbarrot in Paris this evening. Discussed our wide-ranging cooperation with a focus on AI & innovation, connectivity and clean energy. Also spoke about regional and global developments," Jaishankar posted on X on Monday.

"Our strong convergence reflects the strength and comfort of our Strategic Partnership," the post said.

Meanwhile, Barrot said that in 2026, France and India will write together a "year of innovation".

"With India, AI is the new frontier of our strategic partnership. In 2026, we will write together a Franco-Indian year of innovation!" Barrot posted on X.

Modi received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris on Monday.

“A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn’t deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments,” he said.

Modi and Macron will also inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille.

This is Modi's sixth visit to France, according to officials.