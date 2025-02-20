EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Singapore, Brazil in Johannesburg

Johannesburg: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his counterparts from Singapore and Brazil and discussed with them global developments and ways to enhance bilateral ties. Jaishankar is here in Johannesburg on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

He said he and Vieira of Brazil discussed bilateral ties, global developments and their work in the G20 and Brazil’s BRICS Presidency. The Brazilian government announced last week that the next BRICS summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7. BRICS, formed in 2009, is the only major international group of which the United States is not a part. Its members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.