EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese Prez along with other SCO foreign ministers

Beijing: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from the SCO member nations on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a social media post, Jaishankar said he apprised President Xi about the recent development in India-China bilateral ties. The external affairs minister landed in China on Monday on a two-day visit to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It is his first visit to China since bilateral ties witnessed a severe downturn following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. "Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers," Jaishankar said on 'X'. "Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi," he said. "Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard," the external affairs minister said.