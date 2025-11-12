EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart Anand, discusses rebuilding bilateral ties

Ottawa: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Niagara and said he looked forward to further rebuilding “our bilateral partnership”. In a social media post, Jaishankar said he congratulated Anand on hosting the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting and appreciated the progress in implementation of the New Roadmap 2025. “Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership,” he added. Anand, in a post on X, said the two leaders discussed “cooperation on trade, energy, security, and people-to-people ties”. "The external affairs minister's participation in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The outreach partner nations that Canada has invited for the G7 meeting include Australia, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine. Canada last week said the G7 gathering will discuss pressing global economic and security challenges, including maritime security and prosperity, economic resilience, energy security and critical minerals. Jaishankar's trip to Canada comes a month after Anand visited India during which both sides unveiled an ambitious roadmap to boost ties in areas of trade, critical minerals and energy. In their meeting, the two foreign ministers had agreed to commence ministerial-level discussions on bilateral trade and investment at an early date considering the global economic realities and each other's "strategic priorities".