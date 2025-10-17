EAM Jaishankar meets Brazil VP, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with the visiting Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in New Delhi as both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation across several sectors, including trade, investment, energy, connectivity, health and technology. Alckmin is also Brazil's Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services. "A pleasure meeting Geraldo Alckmin, Vice-President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil. Discussed the potential for greater cooperation in trade, investment, energy, connectivity, health and technology," EAM posted on X after the meeting. On Thursday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met his Brazilian counterpart, with talks focused on enhancing energy cooperation, deepening partnerships in pharmaceuticals, defence, research investments, connectivity, and collaborations in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalisation. In a post on X, the Vice President's office wrote, "Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, met Geraldo Alckmin, Vice-President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil, who is on an official visit to India, at the Vice-President’s Enclave today." “The two leaders expressed optimism about strengthening trade and economic ties. They discussed enhancing energy cooperation, deepening partnerships in pharmaceuticals and defence, boosting research investments, improving connectivity, and collaborating in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence and digitalisation,” he added.

India and Brazil agreed to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties across diverse sectors, including energy, agriculture and technology, at a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Alckmin in New Delhi. “Reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral trade ties while reaffirming our shared commitment to deepen co-operation and investment ties across diverse sectors, including energy, healthcare, agriculture, and technology,” Goyal said after the meeting. “Shared democratic values and a common vision for inclusive and sustainable growth underpin our partnership,” the minister added. Goyal further stated that the two countries on World Food Day were “celebrating the India–Brazil partnership and the contribution of our farmers that continues to strengthen global food security.” The meeting followed recent high-level discussions between Indian and Brazilian leaders aimed at enhancing trade and investment between the two countries.