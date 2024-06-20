EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership

Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday held talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and jointly commissioned with him the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre built with a USD 6 million grant from India, as New Delhi stepped up bilateral cooperation with its time-tested neighbour.



Jaishankar, who met Wickremesinghe at the President's House here, said he conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the way forward for the bilateral cooperation, especially in power, energy, connectivity, port infrastructure, aviation, digital, health, food security, education and tourism sectors.

"Honoured to call on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated the progress made on various bilateral projects and initiatives," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Under President @RW_UNP’s guidance, discussed the way forward for the India-Sri Lanka cooperation, especially in power, energy, connectivity, port infrastructure, aviation, digital, health, food security, education and tourism sectors. Committed to working for the steady development of our traditionally close and friendly ties," said the minister who arrived here early Thursday on his first visit here in his second consecutive term in office.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar joined President Wickremesinghe in virtually handing over 48 houses, 24 each in Colombo and Trincomalee, built under the Model Village Housing Project and 106 houses in three up-country estates, built under Phase III of the Indian Housing Project, with funding from India, said a statement issued by the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry.

President Wickremesinghe and Jaishankar jointly unveiled the virtual plaque to mark the formal commissioning of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Sri Lanka under a USD 6 million grant from India.

This includes a centre at Navy Headquarters in Colombo, a sub-centre in Hambantota and unmanned installations at Galle, Arugambay, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kallarawa, Point Pedro and Mollikulam.

"Joined Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Ministers and senior officials at the virtual commissioning of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and virtual handing over of 154 houses under GOl housing schemes @RW_UNP," Jaishankar posted on X.

"President @RW_UNP and Indian EAM @DrSJaishankar jointly unveiled the virtual plaque for 106 houses in Kandy, N'Eliya and Matale under the Indian Housing Project with 24 houses in each model village in Colombo & Trincomalee being handed over virtually," the President's Media Division (PMD) posted on X.

Jaishankar also called on Prime Minister Gunawardena and reiterated India’s strong support through development and connectivity initiatives.

"Confident that our development assistance and capacity building programs will keep delivering for the aspirations of people of Sri Lanka," he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated Jaishankar on the election victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and reassured Sri Lanka's commitment to work together to further strengthen close bilateral relations, a release said.

He thanked India for the assistance given during recent difficult times after the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

Jaishankar said that neighbours like Sri Lanka are extremely important to India and there is tremendous goodwill for Sri Lanka in India.

He said the Indian government reaffirms the 'Neighbourhood First' Policy and the main purpose of his visit is to underline India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and time-tested friend.

They discussed Indian investments, development projects, connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation in different spheres.

Jaishankar later met with Foreign Minister M U M Ali Sabry and exchanged perspectives of greater multilateral cooperation, especially in BIMSTEC, IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association) and the UN.

"Our discussion covered further prospects in capacity building and shared engagement. Also exchanged perspectives of greater multilateral cooperation, especially in BIMSTEC, IORA and the UN," he said in a post on X.

On his part, Sabry said he was delighted to welcome Jaishankar to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on his first foreign visit in his new term. "I congratulated him on his reappointment. We reviewed our strong bilateral ties and agreed to further enhance them. Looking forward to working closely in regional and international multilateral fora," he sad in a post on X.

Their discussions centered on a range of issues of mutual interest including in the areas of economic and development cooperation, cooperation in regional and multilateral fora as well as cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries among others, the Lankan Foreign Ministry statement said.

Jaishankar was expected to discuss preliminary arrangements for a visit by Prime Minister Modi to the island nation.

He met with the leadership of Indian Origin Tamils and discussed development partnerships and further cooperation in respect of IOTs.

"Interacted with leadership of Indian Origin Tamils. Thank @S_Thondaman,@JeevanThondaman, A. Aravindh Kumar, M Rameshwaran, V. Radhakrishnan, Velu Kumar, Udayakumar and Vadivel Suresh for joining. Discussed our development partnership and further cooperation in respect of IOTs," he wrote on X.

He also met with an eight-member delegation of Tamil leaders from Northern and Eastern Provinces. "Thank @ShanakiyanR, @Mavai_S, @MASumanthiran, @ImShritharan, @SAdaikalanathan, Dharmalingam Sithadthan, @CWigneswaran and @skajendren for joining. Discussed issues pertaining to development & devolution in their provinces," he said in another post.

He also met Opposition leaders and appreciated the bipartisan support for the bilateral ties. He met former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed the current progress of bilateral cooperation and appreciated his continued support.

"Nice to meet leader of opposition @sajithpremadasa and his delegation during my Sri Lanka visit. Thank GL Peiris, @EranWick, Niroshan Perera, Palini Thigambaram@Rauff_Hakeem and V Radhakrishnan for joining. Appreciate the bipartisan support for stronger India-Sri Lanka relationship. An insightful discussion on making our partnership even more robust," Jaishankar posted on X.

Under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India is committed to developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours, he said.

SAGAR or Security and Growth for All in the Region is India's vision and geopolitical framework of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

The trip to Sri Lanka will be Jaishankar's standalone bilateral visit after he assumed charge as the external affairs minister for the second term on June 11.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe was among seven top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

The last time that Jaishankar was in Colombo was in October 2023 to participate in the 23rd Council of Ministers’ meeting and the 25th Committee of Senior Officials of the IORA.