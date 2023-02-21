EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo with a focus on ties in areas of trade, energy and agriculture.



Jagdeo is currently visiting India.

"Delighted to meet Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana, during his India visit. Discussed our historical relationship and greater opportunities in contemporary partnership, especially in trade, energy, agriculture, skills and people to people ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Also agreed that greater frequency of India-CARICOM contacts will further galvanize ties. Assured him that concerns of the Global South will be strongly represented during India's G20 Presidency," he added.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a grouping of 20 island nations which are home to approximately 16 million people.

Separately, Jaishankar met Governor of Delaware state of the US John Carney.

"Pleased to meet Governor of Delaware, @JohnCarneyDE. Discussed our strong business, education, tech & people-to-people ties. Appreciate his efforts in strengthening Gujarat-Delaware sister state relations," Jaishankar tweeted.