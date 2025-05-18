EAM Jaishankar embarks on 3-nation visit on Monday

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit of the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany beginning Monday during which he is expected to highlight Pakistan's relentless support to cross-border terrorism.

It will be Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between Indian and Pakistani armed forces.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany from May 19 to 24," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

It said Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

It is expected that Jaishankar will also apprise his counterparts in the three nations about India's decision to launch Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Under Operation Sindoor, India on early May 7 destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of confrontations.