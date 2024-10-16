EAM Jaishankar briefly interacts with Pak PM

Islamabad/New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a significant diplomatic move on Tuesday by visiting Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit. This marks the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years, reflecting a potential thaw in relations amid longstanding tensions.



Upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad around 3:30 pm local time, Jaishankar was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials. He later attended a dinner reception hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the two leaders exchanged pleasantries in a brief but warm interaction, shaking hands and greeting each other alongside other SCO delegation leaders.

Jaishankar took to social media platform ‘X’ to share his experience, posting photographs of the welcoming ceremony, which included children presenting flowers. “Landed in Islamabad to take part in SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting,” he wrote, highlighting the cordial reception.

This visit comes in the backdrop of a complex relationship between India and Pakistan, primarily centred around the contentious Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism. The last Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj in December 2015 for the ‘Heart of Asia’ conference on Afghanistan. Her discussions with then-Pakistani Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz led to a commitment for a Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue. However, subsequent terror attacks originating from Pakistan severely strained ties.

Before his departure, the Indian government reaffirmed its commitment to active engagement in various SCO mechanisms, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation. “The SCO CHG meeting focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated, emphasizing India’s role in promoting regional stability.

The two-day SCO summit, which runs through October 16, represents an opportunity for dialogue among member nations, potentially paving the way for renewed discussions on mutual concerns.