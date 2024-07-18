Dubai princess dumps husband in Instagram post

Dubai (UAE): In a surprising turn of events, Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai, has publicly announced her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The announcement was made through a post on her Instagram account.

Shaikha Mahra, who has been an advocate for women’s empowerment and local designers in the UAE, wrote in her message: “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

The announcement comes just a few months after the couple celebrated the birth of their firstborn child. The news has caused a significant stir among netizens on social media platforms. Observant users noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all photographs of each other from their respective profiles. Speculation grew that the pair might have even blocked each other.

Reactions on social media were mixed, with some questioning the authenticity of the post, wondering if Sheikha Mahra’s account had been hacked, or if it was a prank. Despite these doubts, many of Shaikha Mahra’s followers expressed their support for her decision. One user commented, “Bad news. God bless you,” while another showed their support by writing, “I am proud. Your Decision.” However, some raised questions about the process of divorce in Islamic tradition, pointing out that typically, divorce is initiated by the husband, and the wife would need to seek Khul’.

Shaikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana celebrated their wedding in May of the previous year. They were blessed with a baby girl exactly one year later in May 2024. Sheikh Mana shared the delightful news on his Instagram account, revealing that their newborn daughter, named after her mother, had arrived.

In the weeks leading up to the announcement, Shaikha Mahra posted an enigmatic message on Instagram, embracing her baby and captioning it, “Just the two of us.” This post raised questions about potential issues within the marriage that might have been simmering beneath the surface.

Shaikha Mahra’s educational background includes a degree in International Relations from a university in the United Kingdom and a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration. Her public declaration of divorce marks a significant moment in her life and underscores her commitment to personal empowerment and independence.