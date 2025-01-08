DU professor accused of sexual harassment resigns after protest by students

New Delhi: A professor at Delhi University's Ramjas College, who had been accused of sexual harassment, resigned on Wednesday following protests by students on campus over the alleged inaction by the adminstration on the issue.

The alleged incident reportedly took place in December last year, when the professor, who also holds a prominent position in the university's student welfare cell, sexually harassed a minor female student.

Students from various groups, including left-leaning organizations such as the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI), as well as the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), held demonstrations on Wednesday demanding the professor's suspension.

The protest turned violent when some unidentified individuals wielding sticks attacked students on campus, as seen in videos circulating on social media.

While AISA and SFI alleged that the attackers were ABVP members, ABVP denied the allegations, claiming they were peacefully protesting.

Earlier, the college principal, Ajay Arora, stated that an inquiry was ongoing against the professor and assured that action would be taken against those involved in the violence.

"The matter is being investigated by the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The administration cannot act under pressure from students,” Arora said.

"Those responsible for the violence will be identified, and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

In a statement, AISA accused ABVP members of attacking students and a faculty member from the English Department during the protest.

AISA also alleged that the accused professor was a repeat offender, citing a 2021 complaint that raised similar concerns against him.

The group criticised the ICC for not taking timely action on the current complaint, which was filed over 10 days ago.

"AISA resolves to fight tooth and nail against such attacks on gender justice. We demand the immediate suspension of the professor and the reconstitution of the ICC to ensure fairness," their statement read.

The SFI also condemned the violence, accusing ABVP of attacking students and obstructing their protest. According to SFI, Stanzin, Vice President of the Ramjas College Students' Union, was among those injured.

"Despite administrative failures and ABVP's violent tactics, we will not rest until our demands for justice are met," said Neha, Secretary of SFI Ramjas.

In its statement, the ABVP denied any involvement in the violence and claimed that the professor's resignation came after a six-hour-long protest by them.

ABVP stated that it was the first to demand strict action against the professor, including filing a police complaint. The student organization also said its members locked the professor's office to highlight their demands.