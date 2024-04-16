‘Drugs make up 45% of total seizures worth Rs 4,650 cr’

New Delhi: The Election Commission has reported a substantial increase in the confiscation of illicit goods as the nation prepares for the Lok Sabha elections. Since March 1, authorities have seized items valued at Rs 4,650 crore, a significant rise from the Rs 3,475 crore recovered in the 2019 elections. Notably, drugs constitute Rs 2,069 crore (45 per cent) of the total seizures, highlighting the Commission’s proactive measures to curb the influence of black money and maintain fair electoral practices.



The Lok Sabha elections, set to occur in seven phases, will commence on April 19 and conclude on June 1. In an unprecedented effort, daily seizures averaging Rs 100 crore have been reported. The breakdown of the recoveries includes over Rs 395 crore in cash and more than Rs 489 crore in liquor, with drugs making up 45 per cent of the total.

The Commission highlighted that the use of unaccounted funds can disrupt the electoral equilibrium, favouring wealthier parties or candidates. To combat this, stringent actions have been taken, including vehicle checks of notable leaders and the reassignment of officials failing to fulfil their duties. Additionally, nearly 106 government employees have faced disciplinary action for aiding political campaigns, contravening established rules and ethics.

Reflecting on previous state Assembly elections, the Commission has noted substantial seizures in Gujarat, Punjab, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar identified financial influence as a critical challenge during the election announcement.

In a routine procedure, district magistrates and police superintendents have been instructed to monitor airfields and helipads closely to prevent the aerial transport of inducements. These inspections are part of a broader strategy to ensure a level playing field during the election period.