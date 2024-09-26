Drug safety concerns: 53 drugs, including paracetamol, fail quality testing

New Delhi: Drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO), has raised alarm bells over the quality of more than 50 commonly used medications. In its latest monthly drug alert list, the CDSCO declared 53 drugs as “Not of Standard Quality” including widely used medications such as paracetamol, calcium supplements, and anti-diabetic drugs.

The list of substandard drugs encompasses a wide range of medications, from over-the-counter painkillers to prescription drugs for chronic conditions. Some notable entries include Shelcal (vitamin C and D3 tablets), Pan-D (antacid), Paracetamol tablets IP 500 mg, Glimepiride (anti-diabetic drug), and Telmisartan (high blood pressure medication).

These medications are produced by various pharmaceutical companies, including well-known names like Hetero Drugs, Alkem Laboratories, and Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL). The quality concerns extend to both private and public sector manufacturers.

One particularly concerning case is the antibiotic Metronidazole, commonly used to treat stomach infections, produced by the state-owned Hindustan Antibiotic Limited (HAL). Additionally, Shelcal, a popular calcium supplement distributed by Torrent Pharmaceuticals and manufactured by Pure & Cure Healthcare, failed to meet quality standards.

The CDSCO’s findings are based on random monthly sampling conducted by state drug officers. The regulator shared two lists: one containing 48 popular drugs that failed quality tests, and another with five additional drugs along with responses from the pharmaceutical companies.

Interestingly, some companies have denied responsibility for the substandard drugs, claiming they are “spurious” and not manufactured by them.