Driver of Jharkhand's ex-CM escort team dies in road accident

Seraikela (Jharkhand): A driver of an escort team of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren died and four others were injured in a road accident at Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Wednesday.

The escort team was returning after dropping Soren at his native village Jhilingora in the district when the driver lost control over the vehicle near Mudia Chowk on Seraikela-Kandra Road around 1.30 am, they said.

The deceased has been identified as constable Vinay Kumar. Four other members of the team suffered minor injuries and were administered firs