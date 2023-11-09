DRG cop injured in accidental firing during search op in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Narayanpur
A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an accidental discharge of his weapon in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Narayanpur district on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place when a team of DRG was out on a search operation in Orchha police station area, located around 350 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.
The jawan suffered injuries on his fingers when his service weapon accidentally went off, he said.
He was rushed to a primary health centre in Orchha where he was administered first aid, the official said.
His condition was said to be stable, the police added.
