Dream big, try hard to realise dreams: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked children to dream big and try hard to realise their dreams.



Addressing the winners of the 'Tata Building India School Essay Competition 2019-20', who had called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she appreciated the organisers for providing this platform for the young minds to showcase their ideas in writing on a specific topic of national importance or on social issues.

Murmu said that it is a good initiative for igniting the imagination of the young and instilling a sense of pride and spirit of nation-building in the youth.

The President said that during the 'Amrit Kaal', the topic of the essay competition 'Five things I will do to build a great India' is quite relevant, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu expressed confidence that when India will celebrate its 100 years of independence, the contribution of these young minds would be for the betterment of the country as a whole.

She urged children to dream big and try hard to realise their dreams, the statement said.

The President said her message to all children is that they should do good to others.