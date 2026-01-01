DRDO will play crucial role in creation of Sudarshan Chakra: Rajnath

New Delhi: The weapon systems developed by the DRDO played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor, serving as a testament to the professionalism and commitment of the organisation towards safeguarding national interests, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

During his visit to the DRDO headquarters here on its 68th anniversary, he also said the organisation will play a "crucial role" in the creation of Sudarshan Chakra, and exuded confidence that it will "work wholeheartedly to achieve this goal soon".

Mission Sudarshan Chakra was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2025.

"Under this initiative, the DRDO is responsible for equipping our vital installations with an air defence system to ensure complete aerial protection over the next decade. We witnessed the importance of air defence in modern warfare during Operation Sindoor. I am confident that DRDO will work wholeheartedly to achieve this goal soon,”Singh said during a meeting.

The DRDO was set up in 1958 from the amalgamation of the then already functioning Technical Development Establishments (TDEs) of the Indian Army and the Directorate of Technical Development & Production (DTDP) with the Defence Science Organisation (DSO).

It was then a small organisation with 10 establishments or laboratories. Over the years, it has grown multi-directionally in terms of the variety of subject disciplines, number of laboratories, achievements and stature, according to the defence ministry.

Singh called upon the DRDO to continue marching ahead "in sync with the rapidly-evolving technological ecosystem", and keep coming out with products that are relevant to the changing times.

He urged the organisation to continue focusing on innovation and identify more areas which can enhance the participation of the private sector.

Operation Sindoor was carried out last year in the early hours of May 7 eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

Commending the DRDO for bolstering India's indigenous capabilities by equipping the armed forces with state-of-the-art technologies and equipment, Singh said its equipment "worked seamlessly" during the operation, boosting the morale of the soldiers.

He praised the DRDO for becoming trust builders along with technology creators, saying it makes people look towards it with hope, certainty, and belief.

Acknowledging the DRDO's collaboration with the private sector, he said the increased engagement with the industry, academia and start-ups has resulted in creation of a synergetic defence ecosystem.

"The DRDO has consistently improved its systems, processes, and working methods. From procurement to project management, from industry engagement to collaborating with start-ups and MSMEs, there is a visible effort to make the work easier, faster, and more reliable," he said.

Appreciating the efforts being made by the DRDO towards developing "deep tech and next-generation technologies", he said, headway in this endeavour will not only increase the nation's capabilities, but also strengthen the defence ecosystem.

Emphasising that the present era is not just of science, but of continuous development and constant learning, Singh said technology scanning, capability assessment, and future readiness are "no longer just words in this changing world".

"The world is changing every day. Technology, innovation, and new warfare domains are rapidly advancing, making yesterday's knowledge obsolete. We must never assume that the learning process has ended. We must continue learning and challenge themselves, paving the way for the new generation," he said.

During the meeting held on his visit to the DRDO headquarters, Singh was briefed by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat about the ongoing R&D activities, achievements of the organisation in 2025, various initiatives in promoting industry, start-ups and academia and the roadmap for 2026.

Singh was apprised of the major targets set for 2026 and various reforms that the DRDO is taking for the betterment of the organisation.

"On DRDO Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all @DRDO_India scientists, personnel and their families. Thier unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and sense of national duty are vital to strengthening India’s defence preparedness and advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence," he also posted on X.

"By developing indigenous, future-ready technologies, DRDO is reinforcing our strategic autonomy and the confidence of our armed forces. I wish the entire DRDO family a year of meaningful breakthroughs and continued service to the nation," the defence minister said

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, various senior DRDO scientists and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.