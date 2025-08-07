Congress did not object to voter lists ahead of 2024 assembly polls: chief electoral officer

Mumbai: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed declaration with the names of ineligible persons allegedly included in voter lists and eligible voters who were excluded, so that necessary action can be taken.

The Congress in Maharashtra did not file any appeal against the draft and final voter lists published before the November 2024 assembly elections, the letter signed by CEO S Chockalingam said.

It contained a declaration/oath to be signed by Gandhi with names of persons allegedly included or excluded in the wrong way.

Gandhi on Thursday cited an analysis of data from a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka from the 2024 elections to make explosive claims of "huge criminal fraud" in polls, perpetrated by the BJP through the Election Commission.

The CEO's letter said Gandhi will have to give a declaration that the statement made by him, under rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, is true to the best of his knowledge, and he is aware that making a false declaration in connection with electoral rolls is punishable under section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The drafts of electoral rolls in Maharashtra were shared with the representative of the Congress in August 2024, and the final electoral rolls were shared in September 2024, but the party did not file any first or second-level appeals against these rolls before district magistrates and the chief electoral officer, respectively, it said.

Election results can be questioned by filing election petitions before the high court, the letter pointed out.

Gandhi has to sign and return the enclosed declaration/oath under rule 20(3) (b) of the Registration of Electors Rules so that necessary proceedings can be initiated, it said.