Doval reaches Beijing to attend India-China Special Representatives’ talks today

New Delhi/Beijing: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in China on Tuesday to participate in the 23rd round of the India-China Special Representatives (SR) talks scheduled for Wednesday. The talks, which aim to restore the strained bilateral relations, are the first of their kind after a hiatus of over four years, triggered by the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Doval will meet his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, to discuss a range of issues aimed at rebuilding ties between the two countries. The talks come after the October 21 agreement on disengagement and patrolling in eastern Ladakh, marking a significant step in de-escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Ahead of the crucial discussions, China reiterated its commitment to restoring stable and healthy relations with India. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasised China’s readiness to work with India to implement the agreements reached during the October meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia. Lin stated that China seeks to settle differences with sincerity and good faith, respecting each other’s core interests and major concerns.

The External Affairs Ministry has also outlined that the SR talks will focus on managing peace and tranquillity along the border and exploring mutually acceptable solutions to the boundary issue. The upcoming meeting follows a series of diplomatic engagements between the two countries, including the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart at the G20 summit in Brazil.

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh, which began in May 2020 and escalated following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley, severely strained bilateral relations, with trade being the only major area of interaction. The October disengagement deal and the SR talks offer a hopeful path forward for both nations to normalise ties.