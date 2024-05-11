DoT orders telcos to block 28,200 mobile handsets, re-verify 20 lakh phone numbers

New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has instructed telecom operators to block 28,200 mobile handsets and conduct immediate reverification of 20 lakh mobile connections suspected of involvement in cyber crimes, as per an official statement released on Friday.



The initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and state police, aims to combat the misuse of telecom resources in cyber crimes and financial frauds, aiming to dismantle networks of fraudsters and safeguard citizens from digital threats.

“Analysis conducted by MHA and state police has identified 28,200 mobile handsets involved in cybercrimes. Further analysis by DoT revealed that a significant 20 lakh numbers were associated with these handsets,” the statement noted.

Subsequently, DoT issued directives for nationwide blocking of the 28,200 mobile handsets and immediate reverification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to them, with disconnection for failing re-verification.

The Chakshu portal, launched by DoT two months ago handles telecom fraud-related grievances. Since its inception, the department has blacklisted 52 entities for sending malicious and phishing SMSes, blocked 348 mobile handsets nationwide, and flagged 10,834 suspected mobile numbers for re-verification.

Additionally, DoT has barred 1.58 lakh unique mobile device identification numbers (IMEIs) due to their involvement in cyber crimes and financial frauds, or connections obtained with fake or forged documents.

As of April 30 this year, DoT has disconnected 1.66 crore mobile connections, including 30.14 lakh based on user feedback and 53.78 lakh for exceeding individual SIM card purchase limits, according to official data.