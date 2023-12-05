Don’t vent anger of defeat in Parl: PM Modi to Opposition

New Delhi: A day after the Congress’ huge poll debacle in three Hindi heartland states which also drew increasing criticism from its allies in Opposition bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the Opposition to shun negativity and learn from defeat.



Giving “good advice”, the prime minister asked the Opposition not to vent its frustration inside Parliament over the Assembly polls defeat and move forward leaving behind “negativity”, saying that may change the people’s perspective towards them.

“The country has rejected negativity,” said Modi while talking to the media outside Parliament ahead of the start of the Winter Session.

“If I speak on basis of the Assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for friends in opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years. If they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them,” he said.

“They are in the Opposition but still I am giving them good advice.”

The remarks by Modi came after the BJP on Sunday retained Madhya Pradesh with a two-thirds majority and ousted Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the Assembly polls. In a face saver for the Congress, the party defeated incumbent BRS in Telangana.