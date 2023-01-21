Don’t mock work of teachers: Sisodia to L-G

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday, accusing him of making “false allegations” against the Education department and “mocking” the teachers working in the national Capital.

In a letter to Saxena, Sisodia said the L-G’s letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday was written with a political motive and his “false allegations” against the Education department were an “insult” to the students and teachers of Delhi.

“The L-G wrote the letter with a political motive and said no work has been done in the education department of Delhi. His allegations are an insult to the students and teachers of Delhi. I am requesting the L-G not to mock the work of our teachers, who have done wonders in the department,” Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, wrote to Saxena.