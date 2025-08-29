Don’t give in to US bullying, says Maruti Suzuki Chairman Bhargava

New Delhi: India should not give in to US bullying on tariffs, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday, adding the country should maintain its dignity and stand united against the intimidation.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here, the veteran industry leader spoke about the global uncertainty in recent months on account of US tariffs.

“President Trump has, in many ways, forced nations to think. Conventional policies and relationships, in particular, the use of tariffs in diplomacy, are being seen for the first time,” he noted.

The US’s 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect from August 27, and will impact exports and job creation in labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, apparel, diamonds, leather and footwear, and gems and jewellery.

“I believe it is our duty as Indians to do our very best to support the government and maintain our dignity and respect, and not give in to any kind of bullying in this matter. The nation has to stand united at this point of time,” Bhargava said.



