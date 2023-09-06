Don’t believe in rumours: Police debunks fears of lockdown during G20 Summit

New Delhi: The Capital is bustling with preparations as it readies itself to host the prestigious G20 summit under India’s presidency from September 8 to 10 with an array of security measures in place and restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.



Rumours of a complete lockdown during the summit’s final days have been circulating, reportedly fuelled by an email from MakeMyTrip. However, the Delhi Police have swiftly debunked these rumours and urged the public not to believe in false claims.

In a reassuring update, the Delhi Police clarified, “Whole Delhi is Open. Just a small part of the NDMC area will have restrictions.” It further emphasised that all essential services will continue to operate as usual.

Delhi Police expressed concern over some news agencies misinterpreting and miscommunicating the restrictions, leading to confusion among the public and readers. They reiterated that the restrictions would only be imposed in a small portion of the NDMC area.

As part of the preparations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued detailed guidelines for various modes of transport in the capital. Key traffic regulations during the summit include diverting non-destined vehicles towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, prohibiting heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles from entering Delhi, and establishing terminating points for interstate buses on the Ring Road, the official said.

The New Delhi District will be designated as a “Controlled Zone-I” from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10. During this time, residents, authorised vehicles, and emergency services will be permitted within the area. Motorists should anticipate longer travel times due to these regulations and are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly. The use of Metro services, especially the Airport Express Line (Orange Line), is recommended for travel to and from the airport, S.S Yadav, Special CP Traffic, said.

Government departments, offices, organisations, boards, and educational institutions located in Delhi will remain closed from September 8 to 10. Additionally, private offices, educational institutions, commercial banks, financial institutions, shops, and businesses within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi District will also be closed during this period, the official confirmed. As New Delhi takes centrestage for the G20 Summit, residents and visitors can rest assured that most of the city remains open, and security measures are focused on a limited area to ensure the event’s smooth conduct, Yadav added.