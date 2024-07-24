Doesn't take long for time to change: Selja cautions Nitish, Chandrababu

New Delhi: Dubbing the Budget a collection of "jumlas", senior Congress leader Selja cautioned NDA members Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu that they may celebrate today for getting a large share but it doesn't take long for time to change. Selja initiated the discussion on the Budget and questioned how target groups were identified without a caste census. She took the floor and began by congratulating the finance minister for presenting the budget six times. "As a woman, I congratulate her, and as a Congress MP, I am pleased that she has read our manifesto, which we prepared with great effort." "Who is this budget for? Is it only for two states, or has some consideration been given to the entire country? It doesn't seem like anything beyond these two states or BJP-ruled states has been considered," Selja said. "I would like to caution these two states... Nitish ji has been with us for a long time, serving in the 10th Lok Sabha term, and Naidu ji is also very experienced. Do not be swayed by their (government's) words. It may seem today that they have given a lot, but it doesn't take long for the tide to turn. Therefore, I want to caution them (JDU and TDP) as well. They may celebrate today, but it doesn't take long for times to change," she said. Selja criticised the budget as a "kursi bachao Budget", "vichlit Budget", a collection of "jumlas" (rhetorical promises), questioning how target groups of poor, women, farmers and youth were identified without a caste census.

"Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly demanded a caste census. How can you count the target group if you do not conduct and make the census public?" she questioned the focus on two states, suggesting bias towards BJP-ruled states and asking for clarification from Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She also pointed out the declining trust in the government, "People do not trust this budget, which is why the number of seats fell from 303 to 240." Turning to regional disparities, Selja expressed disappointment over the lack of mention for states like Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, which are heading towards elections. "It's sad that even with three ministers from Haryana, the state received nothing." On agriculture, she lamented the halving of the agriculture budget and the neglect of the Swaminathan Committee report and MSP promises. "There is a severe agrarian crisis today, yet no attention is given," she asserted, accusing the government of favouring corporates over farmers. "While farmers sit in distress, you only support capitalists. Every farmer is in debt," she said. Selja criticised the handling of schemes like MNREGA and the government's failure to mention it in the budget. "MNREGA was a saviour during COVID, but you have forgotten it now. When our time will come, we will ensure a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day" she said. Regarding education and health, Selja pointed out the deteriorating quality of primary education and the lack of action on employment. "There are 10 lakh vacancies at the central level, and Haryana alone has 2 lakh vacancies," she said. She also highlighted the unfinished Ayushman University project in Haryana, which was supposed to be a cornerstone of healthcare improvement.

Selja criticised the government's focus on renaming schemes rather than implementing effective policies. "You love renaming things - calling a city 'Smart City' doesn't make it smart," she remarked, referring to the poor conditions in Faridabad and Gurgaon. She emphasized, "You had 10 years in Haryana, yet nothing substantial has been done". Samajwadi Party MP Birendra Singh called the Union Budget a 'Sarkar Bachao Budget'. "PM Modi comes from Uttar Pradesh but we did not hear a word on Uttar Pradesh in Sitharaman's speech. The way Uttar Pradesh stopped the BJP from getting a majority, probably it is paying the price for it," he said. Singh also called for a rollback of the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.