DMK projected for sweep in Tamil Nadu LS polls, BJP’s Annamalai mounts challenges

Coimbatore: As the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in the first phase, the ground report indicates a significant advantage for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is a member of the INDIA bloc, in the state’s electoral dynamics. It predicts a sweeping victory for the DMK and its allies, projecting them to secure all 39 Lok Sabha seats, thereby leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) without representation.



However, the BJP’s presence is inescapable. Even after the party’s most powerful ally in the South- the AIADMK- has parted ways pointing to BJP as the root cause of the bad blood between the two parties, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai started with his yatra ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (My Soil, My People).

IPS officer-turned-politician Annamalai looked unperturbed by the political development. Banners fluttering in the wind proclaimed Annamalai as the saviour of the state and a lion in Tamil Nadu politics even during his election campaign. Banners are in line with the image the BJP in Tamil Nadu intends to build for Annamalai- that of an angry young man who caters to Tamil Nadu’s penchant for politics of personality cults.

With the AIADMK no longer an ally, Annamalai is now free to challenge the icons of Dravidian politics and its ideology. In his campaign speeches, he extensively lauds the Prime Minister and vehemently criticises the DMK, with scarcely any mention of the AIADMK.

Dressed in a white shirt bearing the inscription “En Mann, En Makkal” (My Land, My People) and a dhoti, Annamalai, accompanied by local leaders, arrives at the venue and acknowledges the crowd’s cheers with waves.

Amidst a flurry of selfie requests and handshakes, the 39-year-old BJP candidate from Coimbatore takes the microphone, expressing apologies for the delay due to the heat of the sun and promising a concise speech, given his packed schedule of covering 20 more locations before 10 pm.

In his speech, Annamalai emphasises the need for another five years for Prime Minister Modi, stating that he has led India for a decade and deserves continued support. He expresses confidence that the nation will grant him and the BJP 400 seats. Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s role in the initial phase of voting, he calls for Coimbatore to lead in supporting the BJP. Annamalai pledges to act as a direct bridge between the people and the BJP government in Delhi if elected.

Annamalai then scrutinises the past MPs representing Coimbatore, including the incumbent P R Natarajan, questioning their contributions to the city.

Referring to himself as a ‘son of the soil’, Annamalai addresses the issue of the drug menace in the state and vows to establish an office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Coimbatore within 100 days of assuming office as the MP.

Atop the specially outfitted campaign vehicle, Annamalai continues to greet supporters as the convoy advances to the next destination. There, he urges those gathered to cast their votes on April 19 to propel Coimbatore to the top position among Indian cities, while encouraging voters to select the first name (Annamalai) on the EVM.

Moving into residential areas within the Singanallur assembly constituency, Annamalai draws crowds as people step out of their homes and workplaces to catch a glimpse of him.

Annamalai attributes the BJP’s growing support to the middle class and the newfound determination of previously silent voters. He exudes confidence in the BJP’s prospects, anticipating that it will surpass all other political parties individually in Southern and Western Tamil Nadu.

However, in the lead-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, one name continues to reverberate across Coimbatore and Karur constituencies: Senthil Balaji, despite his confinement as undertrial number 001440 at Puzhal Central prison in Chennai. Known for his political clout in the Kongu belt of western Tamil Nadu, Balaji’s influence remains palpable even behind bars, sparking various speculations about his role in shaping the political landscape.

Rumours abound regarding Balaji’s purported involvement in advising the DMK leadership on key electoral decisions, such as contesting the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat and selecting candidates like Ganapathi Rajkumar. Allegations from BJP’s K Annamalai suggest that Balaji, through phone calls from prison, is orchestrating election strategies for DMK functionaries on the ground, particularly TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s Industries minister overseeing the campaign in Coimbatore.

Conversely, AIADMK candidate Singai Ramachandran has fueled conspiracy theories suggesting that DMK fielded a weak candidate in Coimbatore intentionally to facilitate Annamalai’s victory, raising suspicions of a potential quid pro quo arrangement for Balaji’s bail release. Notably, both Annamalai and Balaji hail from Karur.

Balaji’s political trajectory spans multiple parties, showcasing his knack for navigating Tamil Nadu’s complex political terrain. Despite facing allegations in the cash-for-jobs scam dating back to his tenure as Transport Minister, Balaji’s reputation for tackling challenges precedes him. His strategic manoeuvres have left a mark, from defeating prominent opponents to securing victories for his allies, notably aiding DMK’s success in the Kongu belt.

His role in rejuvenating DMK’s presence in Coimbatore, despite initial scepticism, highlights his strategic acumen and appeal among voters. Balaji’s ability to mobilise support, even from communities traditionally aligned with AIADMK, underscores his political prowess.

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, Balaji’s influence remains crucial, particularly in the Kongu region, where DMK aims to make significant inroads. With the state assembly elections looming in 2026, Balaji’s strategic guidance becomes even more pivotal for DMK’s prospects.

Despite his incarceration, Balaji’s shadow looms large over Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, shaping alliances, strategies, and electoral outcomes.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc, comprising parties such as Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, MDMK, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Indian Union Muslim League, and Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi alongside the DMK, is anticipated to dominate the electoral landscape. Recent surveys suggest that the DMK could clinch 31 seats, with Congress likely to secure 8, aligning closely with the 2019 election outcomes. The DMK, as the primary force within the INDIA bloc, is projected to command a vote share of 54.7 per cent, while the AIADMK trails behind at 27.8 per cent.

Interestingly, the BJP is forecasted to witness a rise in its vote share compared to the 2019 General Elections, although it is not expected to win any seats outright. Independent candidates and regional parties not aligned with major alliances are predicted to accumulate approximately 6.8 per cent of the total vote share.

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Coimbatore and Karur constituencies, is witnessing dynamic shifts and strategic manoeuvres as the Lok Sabha elections approach. While BJP candidate Annamalai rallies support with his fervent appeals for Prime Minister Modi and criticism of the DMK, the spectre of Senthil Balaji looms large despite his incarceration, sparking intrigue and speculation about his potential influence from behind bars. Annamalai’s campaign, characterised by his assertive persona and promises of bridging the gap between the people and the BJP government, underscores the intensity of the electoral contest in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Senthil Balaji’s enduring political clout and strategic prowess continue to shape alliances and strategies, showcasing the intricacies of Tamil Nadu’s political dynamics.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, the political narratives woven by Annamalai, Balaji, and other key players will undoubtedly influence the outcome of the elections, reflecting the complex interplay of personalities, ideologies, and regional dynamics in Tamil Nadu’s political arena.