DMK MPs stage protest in Parliament complex against NEP, demand apology from Pradhan

New Delhi: DMK MPs on Tuesday staged a protest on the Parliament complex against the three-language formula under the new National Education Policy (NEP) and demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan apologise for his remarks against the Tamil Nadu government.

Wearing black outfits, the DMK MPs raised slogans outside the House and showed posters saying "Tamil Nadu educates, BJP manipulates".

MDMK MP Vaiko (80) alleged the three-language policy is aimed at destroying states.

"Thousands have given their lives during the anti-Hindi agitation. I am also among them who fought in 1965, whole Tamil Nadu is against Hindi imposition....he (Dharmendra Pradhan) is trying to thrust it upon us and when we objected he made inappropriate comments... he should tender an apology," the MP told reporters.

The Tamil Nadu government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over implementation of the new National Education Policy and three-language formula proposed in the policy.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 30 minutes on Monday after DMK members protested over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks that the state government was "dishonest" on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan said on Monday the Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

The state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and in return the central government provides the fund.

Congress' Karti Chidambaram said there was societal and political unanimity in Tamil Nadu about non-acceptance to the three-language policy.

"The Minister made an inappropriate comment, although he withdrew the comment, he should have also apologised for his comment. Tamil Nadu is very well served with the two language formula. English connects us to the world, Tamil connects us to our identity, why do we need another language?" he told reporters outside Parliament.