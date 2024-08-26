DJB received Rs 473 crore of Rs 7,195 crore allocated in 2024-25 budget: Documents

New Delhi: According to official documents, the Delhi Jal Board has only received Rs 473 crore out of the Rs 7,195 crore allocated to it in the 2024-25 budget, a source revealed. The reduced funds have severely hampered the DJB's ability to tackle critical infrastructure needs, they stated.

The documents indicate that Rs 1,122 crore has been received in this fiscal year, which includes the amount carried forward from the previous year, out of the total allocation approved by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Before January 2023, the DJB used to demand the allocated budget in installments by attaching a certificate of expenditure. Usually about 95 per cent of the amount would be released to it in proportion to the demand, according to the documents.

Delhi's Finance and Water Minister Atishi claimed there is a problem in the amount released by the Finance Department to the Delhi Jal Board.

“Due to this, many works of public interest are coming to a standstill, this is true. But we are fighting for the public at every level. Since the ‘Services’ Department is not with the Delhi Government, we do not have direct control over the officials. Still, we will continue to get the work of the people of Delhi done by resorting to every available option,” she said.

In 2023-24, 7,375 crore was allocated to the DJB, however, despite Atishi writing to the Finance Department, no funds were released, sources said.

The Delhi government had to approach the Supreme Court, following which some funds were released.

In 2023-24, the DJB demanded money in installments from the Finance Department several times, but it released only Rs 4,573.91 crore.

In 2022-23, Rs 7,607 crore was allocated to DJB but it received only about Rs 4,572 crore in various items.

Similarly, in 2021-22, a budget of 3,271.50 crore was allocated and about 3,061.77 crore was released to the water body.

Sources also said that no new sewer pipelines are being laid and sewers are not being cleaned because of paucity of funds. A senior Finance Department official, however, said till date about Rs 1,400 crore has been sanctioned to the DJB.

“It depends on proposals received. Till date about Rs 1,400 crore has been sanctioned and proposals for another 500 crore were received on August 8 and are being examined. No other proposal has been received. Sanction of grant and loan depends on proper proposals specifying works for which funds are needed,” the official said.

The person shared that the department has twice written to the DJB that if there is any urgent fund need for sewerage works, proposal may be sent.

“Nothing has been received from DJB so far. Funds cannot be sanctioned without proper justification,” he added.