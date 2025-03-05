Divided Supreme Court rejects Trump administration's push to rebuke judge over foreign aid freeze

Washington: A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Trump administration push to rebuke a federal judge who imposed a quick deadline to release billions of dollars in foreign aid.

By a 5-4 vote, the court told US District Judge Amir Ali to clarify his earlier order that required the Republican administration to release nearly USD 2 billion in aid for work that had already been done.

Justice Samuel Alito led four conservative justices in dissent, saying Ali lacks the authority to order the payments. Alito wrote that he is stunned the court is rewarding “an act of judicial hubris.”