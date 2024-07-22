SC halts UP, Uttarakhand order on eateries displaying owners' names; MP govt clarifies no mandate

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed an interim stay on directives from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh governments, seeking their replies on pleas challenging the directive. The bench stated that food sellers might be required to display the type of food but must not be forced to display the names of owners or staff, and posted the matter for further hearing on Friday. No representatives from the state governments appeared in the matter.

The top court was hearing pleas filed by the NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, and others. Moitra argued that such directives aggravate discord between communities. The orders by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments mandated that eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route display the names of their owners. Additionally, the BJP-ruled Ujjain Municipal Corporation had directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments, with fines for non-compliance. Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal clarified that this order was aimed at ensuring safety and transparency, not targeting any particular community. Ujjain, known for its sacred Mahakal temple, attracts numerous devotees, especially during the Sawan month.

In contrast, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh clarified that it has not issued any instructions requiring shop owners to display their names along the Kanwar Yatra route. The Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD) issued a statement on Sunday night, days after the Ujjain mayor's claim. The UDHD emphasized that the Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules, 2017, do not compel shop owners to display their names on boards. Following the mayor’s comments, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation also confirmed that no such proposal is in place. Separately, BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola expressed support for shop owners voluntarily displaying their names, calling it a matter of personal pride and customer right.

The controversy in Uttar Pradesh began when Muzaffarnagar police ordered eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display owners' names to avoid confusion. This directive has faced criticism from opposition parties and some members of the ruling alliance, who argue it unfairly targets Muslim traders. The BJP government in UP extended this order statewide, while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that similar instructions were already in place in his state.

The Supreme Court's interim order aims to balance community harmony while ensuring transparency. The final decision will be made after further hearings, as the court examines the impact and legality of these directives.