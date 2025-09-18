Disha Patani Bareilly home firing: Two shooters killed in encounter

New Delhi: Two suspected shooters of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, accused of opening fire outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly last week, were killed in a joint police operation near Tronica City, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The men were identified as Ravinder, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, and Arun, from Sonipat. According to the police, the duo had a direct role in the September 12 incident when assailants fired several rounds outside Patani’s home around 3.45 am, triggering alarm in the neighbourhood. Investigators suspect the attack was meant as an extortion-related threat.

The operation was carried out by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in collaboration with the Special Task Forces (STF) of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. During the exchange of fire, four security personnel sustained injuries — Delhi Police’s Sub-Inspector Rohit and Head Constable Kailash, along with UP STF personnel Ankur and Jai. Officials said all four are undergoing treatment and are out of danger. A senior officer of Delhi Police said, “The two had an active role in the Bareilly firing case, and further investigation is on to identify others linked to the gang.”

Unidentified men had earlier targeted Patani’s house with multiple gunshots, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order swift action. A case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, and security was tightened at the actor’s residence.

UP Police’s Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said intelligence inputs, CCTV analysis, and coordination with neighbouring states led to the identification of Ravinder and Arun. He added that both were intercepted in Tronica City, where they opened fire on the joint team. “They sustained critical injuries in retaliatory firing and were declared dead at the hospital. Firearms, including a Glock and a Zigana pistol, as well as cartridges, were recovered,” he said.

Police records indicate Ravinder had a history of criminal activity, while both men were active associates of the Godara–Brar gang.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said security measures outside Patani’s residence would remain unchanged despite the death of the accused.

The actor’s father, Jagdish Patani, told reporters, “Police informed me that those who fired outside our house were killed in a shootout. I have no further details to share.”