Disengagement between India, China at Depsang Plains, Demchok complete

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese forces have successfully concluded a critical disengagement process at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points, marking a substantial step towards easing tensions in the disputed border regions. This milestone, confirmed by Indian government sources, follows extensive negotiations aimed at de-escalating one of the most contentious aspects of their bilateral relationship. Exchange of sweets between the two sides will take place on Diwali, they said.

The disengagement process, a culmination of prolonged discussions, has now shifted the focus towards finalising operational modalities for patrolling in the areas where the forces have withdrawn. Talks will continue at the level of local commanders, involving officers ranked brigadier and below, with a view to establishing patrol protocols that align with the goal of maintaining peace and stability along the LAC.

Verification of the disengagement process is currently underway, with a joint confirmation from both sides considered essential before implementing new patrolling mechanisms. This verification process, conducted by ground commanders, ensures that both Indian and Chinese forces have returned to agreed-upon positions, creating a buffer zone that minimises the risk of accidental escalations.

Once verification is completed, discussions on patrolling arrangements will commence in detail between ground commanders on both sides. These deliberations are expected to focus on setting boundaries and guidelines for patrol routes, timing, and potential coordination points to prevent future misunderstandings or clashes. The aim is to establish clearly defined patrolling modalities that will guide activities in sensitive areas, avoiding the miscommunications that have previously led to heightened tensions and border standoffs.

The commencement of joint or coordinated patrols is anticipated in the near future, although an exact timeline has yet to be determined. These patrols, following the verification process, will be conducted with caution and restraint as both sides resume activities in sensitive areas. Previous agreements, such as those made in the wake of the 2020 border incidents, have emphasised the importance of mutually respected boundaries and improved communication channels, principles that are expected to guide the next steps along the LAC.

In a symbolic gesture underscoring the current thaw in relations, Indian and Chinese troops are scheduled to exchange sweets tomorrow. This customary act during moments of goodwill is seen as a positive signal of both nations’ commitment to strengthening trust and reducing the frequency of confrontational incidents along the LAC.

The recent disengagement, paired with continued dialogue at the local commanders’ level, signals both countries’ intent to foster stability and prevent further confrontations. While challenges remain in fully resolving the border disputes, the commitment to dialogue and mutually agreed-upon protocols marks a hopeful step towards a more cooperative future along the India-China border.