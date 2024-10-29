Disengagement at Depsang, Demchok near completion: Sources

New Delhi: Defence sources have confirmed that the disengagement process between Indian and Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh’s contentious Depsang and Demchok areas is approaching completion, marking a significant breakthrough in the long-standing border dispute. The development comes days after successful border talks between the two nations, with patrol activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) expected to resume by month-end.

The final phase of disengagement involves both armies dismantling temporary structures and fortifications erected during the four-and-a-half-year standoff following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. These include prefabricated shelters, tents, and facilities that housed troops, equipment, and vehicles throughout the tension period.

According to sources, cross-verification of the dismantling process is scheduled for completion by October 29, a crucial step required before official confirmation of the disengagement can be announced. Upon verification, both nations will formally acknowledge the de-escalation of tensions in these areas.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Sunday that patrol activities along the LAC in Ladakh would soon resume, effectively restoring the pre-April 2020 arrangement that existed before the border standoff began.

The recent agreement between Asia’s two largest nations specifically addresses the friction points in Demchok and Depsang, where troop disengagement has already commenced. However, sources indicate that negotiations continue for other disputed areas along the border.with agency inputs