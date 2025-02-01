'Disappointed that billionaire loan waiver proposal ignored in Budget,' says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was disappointed that his suggestion to end loan waiver for billionaires and spend the saved money on the middle class and farmers was not met in the Union budget 2025-26.

Kejriwal in a post on X said a large portion of the public exchequer is spent on these waivers.

"I am disappointed this was not done," he said in the post.

Presenting her eighth straight Budget in the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out a blueprint for "next-generation" reforms, including raising the FDI limit in the insurance sector and simplification of tax laws.

In a relief to the middle class, Sitharaman exempted annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax and rejigged tax slabs as part of her Budget.