Din of poll campaign falls silent in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: As the sun set on Thursday evening, the vibrant campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled for October 5, reached its dramatic conclusion. This pivotal election has attracted significant attention as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to overcome anti-incumbency sentiments to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to revive its fortunes after a decade-long absence from power in the state.



More than 20 million voters, including 8,821 centenarians, are poised to cast their votes in this crucial northern state bordering the national capital. Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal announced that polling for all 90 constituencies will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, with 20,629 polling booths set up across Haryana.

In a last-ditch effort to sway undecided voters, key political parties—BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Jananayak Janata Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party—held rallies and roadshows across the state in the hours leading up to the campaign’s official close at 6 pm. Agarwal stated that no political party or candidate will be allowed to hold public meetings or rallies after this time.

An unexpected turn in the political landscape occurred when BJP leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar joined the Congress at a rally addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh district. Just prior to his defection, Tanwar had been campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Safidon Assembly constituency, marking a significant shift in party loyalties. The BJP’s campaign has prominently focused on the achievements of its “double-engine” govt, emphasising its governance record while criticising the Congress for issues related to reservation, corruption, and dynastic politics. The core themes of both parties’ manifestos revolve around pressing issues affecting women, youth, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged.



Prominent political figures rallied on the last day of campaigning, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BJP’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Yogi Adityanath, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala.

PM Narendra Modi, a central figure in the BJP’s campaign, addressed four rallies where he launched a scathing attack on the Congress. He accused the opposition of obstructing significant national issues, including the Ram temple debate. Highlighting various welfare initiatives by the BJP-led govts at both the Centre and state levels, Modi urged voters to re-elect the BJP for continued development. In a pointed criticism of the Congress, Modi branded it as the “biggest anti-Dalit party” in India, accusing it of pandering for votes through appeasement politics. He claimed that corruption is ingrained within the party, labelling it as a party of middlemen and urban Naxals, and emphasised the BJP’s commitment to safeguarding reservation rights for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi’s campaign criticised the Modi government for undermining the Constitution and failing to address issues such as unemployment and farmers’ welfare. Speaking in Nuh, a district previously marred by violence, Gandhi alleged that the ruling party spreads divisive narratives based on religion, language, and caste, urging the electorate to reject the BJP.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge joined the campaign, asserting that Modi is adept at “telling lies” and accusing the BJP of breaking promises made to the electorate in the past. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, countered Congress’s criticisms, defending BJP’s policies, including the controversial ‘Agnipath’ scheme, which he claimed was aimed at modernising armed forces and providing employment opportunities for the youth.Amid this high-stakes political climate, AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal entered the fray, seeking to capitalise on dissatisfaction with BJP. Kejriwal, whose party is contesting independently after failed coalition talks with the Congress, claimed that a new govt cannot be formed without AAP’s support and asserted that the people of Haryana are eager for “badlav”. Both major parties have unveiled ambitious promises to attract voters. The Congress has announced seven guarantees, including legal assurances for minimum support prices (MSP), a caste survey, and a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for women if elected. Meanwhile, the BJP pledged monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, the creation of 200,000 govt jobs for the youth, and guaranteed employment for ‘Agniveers’ from Haryana.

1,031 candidates, including 101 women, contesting the elections.