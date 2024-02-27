Din in Maharashtra council as BJP blames Sharad Pawar for activist Jarange's aggressive comments

BJP leader Praveen Darekar on Tuesday took a dim view in the Maharashtra legislative council of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's aggressive comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought to blame senior politician Sharad Pawar for it.

Members of the opposition parties objected to this, leading to din in the House and its adjournment for five minutes.

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Sunday, Jarange alleged Fadnavis was trying to kill him. The activist also said he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.

Jarange had also claimed that a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on it.

BJP legislator Darekar raised the issue in the Upper House of the state legislature on Tuesday.

He claimed NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Jalna MLA Rajesh Tope and Rohit Pawar, had held a meeting with Jarange and ensured the activist creates unrest in the state.

Darekara's allegations irked the opposition side, including Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar MLC Shashikant Shinde, who objected to his comments.

Members from the ruling and opposition sides got into an argument over the matter.

Despite several appeals by council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, both the sides refused to back down.

Gorhe then adjourned the House for five minutes.