Dimple Yadav Gets A Lead Of 1 lakh In Seat Held By Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is currently leading in Mainpuri Lok Sabha segment with a total of 3,28,772 votes (63.46%). She is ahead of BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya by a margin of 1,48,390 votes. While Janata Dal (United) candidate Manoj Singh Kushwaha is ahead in Bihar's Kurhani Assembly segment, Congress has got a lead in both Sardarshahar (Rajasthan) and Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) Assembly constituencies.

In Odisha's Padampur Assembly seat, BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha is leading with a total of 59,416 votes. However, in Muhammad Azam Khan's Rampur segment (Uttar Pradesh), his close aide and Samajwadi Party nominee Asim Raja is leading against BJP candidate Akash Saxena. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Madan Bhaiya is currently leading in UP's Khatauli Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Counting of votes polled during the by-elections to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six Assembly seats in five states commenced at 8 am on Thursday. The results will be declared today, along with the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh were the assembly seats where the byelections were held on December 5. It may be mentioned here that Mainpuri parliamentary constituency fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.