Didn’t even spare name of ‘Mahadev’: PM attacks Cong on betting app row

Durg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged ‘Mahadev’ betting app scam, and said the Congress leader and the state government should tell people what links they have with the accused who are sitting in Dubai.



He also said the scams committed in Chhattisgarh under Congress rule would be investigated after the BJP government is formed and those who looted the money of people will be sent to jail. Modi said the CM (Baghel) has become frustrated after the money was recovered.

“The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has not spared any chance to loot you. They have not even spared the name of ‘Mahadev’. Just two days ago, a major action was taken (by the Enforcement Directorate) in Raipur and a huge pile of cash was recovered.

“People are saying that this is the money belonging to ‘sattebaj’ (those involved in betting) and they have collected it by looting the poor and youth of Chhattisgarh. Congress leaders have been filling their houses with the same money,” Modi said.

In the media, it is being published that the money is linked to him, the PM said, apparently referring to CM Baghel.

“The Congress government and the chief minister should tell the people of Chhattisgarh what link they have with the accused in this scam sitting in Dubai. The CM (Baghel) became frustrated after the money was recovered. I have even heard that the (Congress) leaders here are conveying the message to us threatening that they will keep the money at our (leaders) places and send the police. Whom they are threatening? People know everything,” Modi said.

The prime minister said Congressmen abuse Modi day and night and that he faces “2.5 kg abuses” every day.

“But the Chief Minister (Baghel) has also started abusing the country’s investigating agencies. Modi is not scared of abuses. You have sent Modi to Delhi only to take action against the corrupt. Action will be taken against those who have looted the poor of Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Modi alleged the “corrupt” government of Chhattisgarh has broken the trust of people and insulted Chhattisgarh ‘Mahtari’ (mother Chhattisgarh) by indulging in scams.

“I assure you that after the formation of the BJP government in the state, such scams will be investigated and those who looted your money will be sent to jail,” he added.

In a jibe at Baghel, the prime minister alleged “30 per cent commission in every work in the Congress government”.

“Congress’ priority is to fill its coffers by indulging in corruption...Chhattisgarh says ‘30 taka kakka, apka kaam pakka’”, he added.

The PM said that for him the biggest caste in the country is the ‘poor’, and said he was their ‘sevak’ (servant) and accused political parties of hatching new conspiracies to divide the poor and spread the poison of casteism.

He said Congress has given nothing to the poor except deception and has been “emotionally exploiting” the poor people. “The Congress’ entire game was in the interest of its family and dhanna seth. For Congress, poor is only a vote (bank),” he added.

He further said that giving Congress a chance in Madhya Pradesh means a crisis.