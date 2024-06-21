ED behaving as if Kejriwal 'most wanted terrorist': Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the ED challenged her husband's bail order even before it was uploaded on the trial court's website.Speaking in south Delhi's Bhogal where Delhi Water Minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to get more water from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits and the Delhi CM was being treated as a "most wanted terrorist".

"Even before the bail order was uploaded, the ED went to the high court to get it stayed. Dictatorship has crossed all limits in the country. The high court order is yet to come. We hope that the court will do justice," she said. The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the trial court order granting bail to the chief minister till it hears the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the relief granted to him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. The ED mentioned its plea challenging the trial court's order before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja.